A-level results LIVE from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire

Results today confirm that students at Bishop Stopford School have once again performed superbly in their A Levels.

Their performance bettered the great results of 2023 in a year where the exam boards have returned fully to pre-pandemic standards.

27 students performed exceptionally, achieving 3 or more qualifications at A*/A.

In total, all 189 students sitting exams across 26 A Levels achieved an impressive B grade on average.

Students have been successful in securing their university places and highly competitive apprenticeships.

Two students will begin degree apprenticeships with the police force and another as a rural surveyor in conjunction with Harper Adams university.

Lauren Essam who will begin her apprenticeship to become a Chartered Accountant, said “I’d like to say thank you to Bishop because they have helped me

to succeed. I will definitely miss everyone!”

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our students.

“It has been great to see so many smiling faces today as they, their families and school staff rightly celebrate these achievements.

‘Our results again bear testament to the strength of our sixth form’s excellent teaching and the wrap-around support we provide.

“Both teachers and support staff deserve tremendous praise for all they have done to ensure our students achieve so highly.

“It is this team approach with a relentless focus on individual care and support which means results like those achieved today are possible.”

Brandon Kwei-Tagoe, achieved 3A*. He is looking forward to studying Medicine at the University of Birmingham.

Angel Osuya will read Neuroscience at the University of Nottingham and Lydia

Flanagan, English Literature at Sheffield.

Angel’s mother said, ‘Wow! I am one excited mum! Thank you to the ‘good shepherds’ – the staff at Bishop Stopford for their hard work in building their students.’

Lydia’s father, Mr Flanagan, said, ‘We are really pleased with the way she has been supported pastorally and with the quality of the teaching.’

Ieuan Roden was delighted to achieve an A* and two As and is off to the University of Manchester to read Physics.

Ieuan said: “Everyone of my teachers has been genuinely helpful, supportive and kind throughout the years. I have appreciated everything.”