A-level results LIVE from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and North Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire A-Level results 2024
Huge congrats to Erin from Weavers in Wellingborough who got results of 3 A*s in Maths, Chemistry and Physics. She has been accepted into Imperial College, London and has also been given from Imperial a Scholarship, which entails being an ambassador - amazing news!
A few more national exam stats for you...
- More than 400,000 students have landed a spot at a UK university this year.
- A record number of students from disadvantaged backgrounds have also accepted a university place.
- But the gap between them and the most well-off students has widened - as has the gap between different regions.
- Students who didn’t get a spot will now be entered into Clearing.
RESULTS: Bishop Stopford School, Kettering
Results today confirm that students at Bishop Stopford School have once again performed superbly in their A Levels.
Their performance bettered the great results of 2023 in a year where the exam boards have returned fully to pre-pandemic standards.
27 students performed exceptionally, achieving 3 or more qualifications at A*/A.
In total, all 189 students sitting exams across 26 A Levels achieved an impressive B grade on average.
Students have been successful in securing their university places and highly competitive apprenticeships.
Two students will begin degree apprenticeships with the police force and another as a rural surveyor in conjunction with Harper Adams university.
Lauren Essam who will begin her apprenticeship to become a Chartered Accountant, said “I’d like to say thank you to Bishop because they have helped me
to succeed. I will definitely miss everyone!”
Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our students.
“It has been great to see so many smiling faces today as they, their families and school staff rightly celebrate these achievements.
‘Our results again bear testament to the strength of our sixth form’s excellent teaching and the wrap-around support we provide.
“Both teachers and support staff deserve tremendous praise for all they have done to ensure our students achieve so highly.
“It is this team approach with a relentless focus on individual care and support which means results like those achieved today are possible.”
Brandon Kwei-Tagoe, achieved 3A*. He is looking forward to studying Medicine at the University of Birmingham.
Angel Osuya will read Neuroscience at the University of Nottingham and Lydia
Flanagan, English Literature at Sheffield.
Angel’s mother said, ‘Wow! I am one excited mum! Thank you to the ‘good shepherds’ – the staff at Bishop Stopford for their hard work in building their students.’
Lydia’s father, Mr Flanagan, said, ‘We are really pleased with the way she has been supported pastorally and with the quality of the teaching.’
Ieuan Roden was delighted to achieve an A* and two As and is off to the University of Manchester to read Physics.
Ieuan said: “Everyone of my teachers has been genuinely helpful, supportive and kind throughout the years. I have appreciated everything.”
His proud mum said: “The support from the staff has been absolutely fantastic: we couldn’t have asked for any more.”
