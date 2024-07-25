The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during July 2024
Our reporters have been busy bringing you the stories making the headlines, including all the drama and results from the General Election on July 4 when it was a clean sweep for Labour in the north of the county.
We also brought you the tale of the Corby woman who received 15 fines in a week after driving through a restricted zone and a desperate appeal for homes by rescue and re-homing charity Animals In Need as its kennels were full.
Our reporter was in court for a Corby woman who smashed her mate's jaw because she wasn't paying her enough attention as well as four men being sentenced for a secret high-purity cocaine deal done at Corby Town FC clubhouse.
We’ve been keeping tabs on the planning applications, including plans to turn an old factory site in Northamptonshire village into homes and apartments approved and plans approved to change a village pub into a private home.
There’s been some big business news in the past few weeks, including another international logistics firm signing on the dotted line at a huge Corby warehouse complex creating up to 250 jobs and Greggs set to take on a huge unit at warehouse park just outside Kettering.
We also brought you all the pictures from this year’s Highland Gathering in Corby – always a popular event!
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
3 Corby woman accidentally racks up fifteen fines in a week after driving through George Street restricted zone
