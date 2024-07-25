The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during July 2024

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jul 2024, 11:07 BST
As we head towards the end of July, here’s our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events.

Our reporters have been busy bringing you the stories making the headlines, including all the drama and results from the General Election on July 4 when it was a clean sweep for Labour in the north of the county.

We also brought you the tale of the Corby woman who received 15 fines in a week after driving through a restricted zone and a desperate appeal for homes by rescue and re-homing charity Animals In Need as its kennels were full.

Our reporter was in court for a Corby woman who smashed her mate's jaw because she wasn't paying her enough attention as well as four men being sentenced for a secret high-purity cocaine deal done at Corby Town FC clubhouse.

This month's front pages from the Northants TelegraphThis month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph
This month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

We’ve been keeping tabs on the planning applications, including plans to turn an old factory site in Northamptonshire village into homes and apartments approved and plans approved to change a village pub into a private home.

There’s been some big business news in the past few weeks, including another international logistics firm signing on the dotted line at a huge Corby warehouse complex creating up to 250 jobs and Greggs set to take on a huge unit at warehouse park just outside Kettering.

We also brought you all the pictures from this year’s Highland Gathering in Corby – always a popular event!

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 All the General Election results for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

2 General Election 2024 LIVE in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

3 Corby woman accidentally racks up fifteen fines in a week after driving through George Street restricted zone

4 Picture special: Corby Highland Gathering 2024

5 Desperate need for homes as dog kennels at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need are full

6 Corby woman smashed her mate's jaw because she wasn't paying her enough attention

7 Plans to turn old factory site in Northamptonshire village into homes and apartments approved

8 Plans approved to change Northamptonshire village pub into private home

9 Rushden Lakes shop closes - but only temporarily for a makeover

10 Vacant Rushden Lakes store to be occupied by popular brand as business takes on unit

The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during Jun...

