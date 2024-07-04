Live

General Election 2024 LIVE in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 4th Jul 2024, 21:00 BST
We’ll bring you all the news from the count for our North Northamptonshire constituencies throughout the night.

Our reporting team is at Kettering Conference Centre where the ballots for the Corby and East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough seats will be counted.

We’ll also have news from Daventry and South Northamptonshire, after boundary changes pushed some of our readers into those constituencies.

Stay with us for all the news, views (and just a little bit of gossip) from the count.

Key Events

  • We'll be with you live from the North Northants count from 9pm and throughout tonight
  • The polls close at 10pm and our reporting team will be covering every moment of the proceedings
