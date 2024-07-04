Live
General Election 2024 LIVE in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough
We’ll bring you all the news from the count for our North Northamptonshire constituencies throughout the night.
Our reporting team is at Kettering Conference Centre where the ballots for the Corby and East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough seats will be counted.
We’ll also have news from Daventry and South Northamptonshire, after boundary changes pushed some of our readers into those constituencies.
Stay with us for all the news, views (and just a little bit of gossip) from the count.
