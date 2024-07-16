Holland & Barrett at Rushden Lakes has closed until the end of the month for a makeover

A Rushden Lakes shop has closed while it undergoes a revamp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail and leisure development’s Holland & Barrett store has closed and will remain so until the end of the month.

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “Please be aware Holland & Barrett is now closed until 31st July as the store is having a makeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're very excited to see their fresh new look in a few weeks’ time.”

The Holland & Barrett store sits between Magazine Heaven and Flying Tiger at the popular shopping centre.

The health and wellness retailer sells a wide range of vitamins and minerals, as well as specialist foods and beauty products.

Last month the Northants Telegraph reported that Swarovski was set to close its Rushden Lakes store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand, which specialises in crystal glass and premium jewellery, closed the doors for the final time at its unit in Garden Square on June 20.

There is currently no news as to what the Swarovski unit will become.