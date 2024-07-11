Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major logistics company has taken on a half-a-million square foot warehouse at Corby’s Magna Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new logistics hub off the A43 near Weldon has already seen sportswear giant Nike and flat-pack house manufacturer TopHat take on large units – although the latter is currently on ice after a downturn in the prefab housing market.

Now Bleckmann, which fulfills orders for big brands including Superdry, Gym Shark, 4Craft and Karl Lagerfeld, has confirmed it will take on a unit at Magna Park, which will be one of the biggest warehouse parks in the country when it is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which traces its routes to a Dutch / Belgian company started in 1862, has opened several UK logistics hubs in the past decade, including at nearby Lutterworth.

Bleckmann are taking on a huge warehouse in Corby. Image: GLP

The Corby site has two warehouses complete, with TopHat paying rent on one of the buildings and Bleckmann confirmed for the second. Work to build Nike’s new warehouse has already begun.

A further three units will be built in the second phase of the project.

Bleckmann will occupy the 587,662 square foot unit named MPC 3 and the firm says it could create up to 250 new jobs in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will become the largest building in Bleckmann’s portfolio, and now the third occupied building with Magna Park operator GLP, with the first two in Magna Park Lutterworth.

How Magna Park might look when it's finished. The A43 runs from North to West along the edge of MPC1. Image: GLP

The company has evolved from a transport company into a full supply chain solutions provider with a specific expertise in e-fulfilment solutions in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

Mark Van Onna, General Manager Real Estate at Bleckmann commented: “The combination of availability, capacity and sustainability was unique and perfectly matched our requirements.

"The 588,000 square foot footprint of the building and an internal clear height of 18 meters, enables us to utilize the cubic meters of the building in a very efficient way. With a BREEAM Outstanding certificate, this is a future proof building which we have added to the Bleckmann UK portfolio.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MPC 3 will utilise a rainwater harvesting system, two 50m wide secure service yards, a clear eaves height of 18m and energy saving features such as LED lighting.

The unit has been built to net zero carbon standards in construction and fitted out with recycled and recyclable materials. The warehouse has achieved a BREEAM Outstanding and an EPC A+ rating.

James Atkinson, Development Director at GLP commented: “Magna Park Corby's importance as a logistics hub is strengthened by this significant agreement with Bleckmann. Their decision to establish a presence at Magna Park Corby recognises the UK as being a crucial growth market for their business. We continue to see strong demand for modern best-in-class, sustainable logistics warehouses and are delighted to see Magna Park Corby continuing to grow."

Nike announced in May that it was opening its flagship new UK logistics HQ at Magna Park.