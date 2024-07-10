Animals in Need is looking after the dogs at its kennels at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, but the pressure on finding homes for them has increased.

This is due to the number of dogs coming in compared to the number being re-homed.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “The kennels are full and re-homing is so quiet.”

Among the dogs needing a home is Watt, a three-year-old deaf collie who is currently learning sign language.

Annie added: "If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.

The charity also has a wildlife unit which is always busy.

For more information about Animals In Need or any of the dogs pictured which need re-homing, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie provided the following information about each dog in the gallery below

Can you help re-home any of these dogs? Animals In Need is trying to re-home these dogs

Diego Diego is such a happy Husky lad with all the usual breed traits. He is fine with other dogs, but not cats. He knows basic commands but will need help with hose training. He needs an active home with a secure garden

Bonnie and Kizzy Bonnie and Kizzy are beautiful older ladies hoping for a quiet home together. Re-homed by us several years ago, they sadly had to come back. Both are housetrained and good with older sensible children. They would be great companions to a mature person. They cannot be re-homed where there are cats

Kiki Kiki is a beautiful three-year-old Chow rescued from a breeder. Kiki is shy when she first meets strangers so a patient home is a must. She is a loving loyal girl, has lived with other dogs. She would be ok with cats and sensible older children