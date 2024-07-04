Plans approved to change Northamptonshire village pub into private home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has given the green-light to convert an empty village pub into a private home.

The Rose and Crown in Islip is a Grade II listed building that has been closed since spring 2022.

The application seeks to convert the venue to a five-bedroom home, with the demolition of modern additions to the rear and the construction of a two-storey extension in its place.

Thomas Davison, an objector to the plans vying to bring the pub back to health with his wife, told the planning committee: “Our aim is to refurbish it, re-open it and run it as a friendly village pub. We firmly believe that there is a bright future for the Rose and Crown.

The Rose and Crown, 1 High Street, Islip, has been closed since spring 2022. Credit: Google

“If you approve this application the owner will cease these negotiations and the pub will be lost forever to the village community.

"We believe that, in the right hands, it can be a profitable business and we ask it is given a chance.”

A previous scheme to change the pub into a private dwelling was refused in 2023 due to inadequate marketing of the property and the extension to the listed building being branded as ‘harmful’.

Planning officers noted the rear extensions to be demolished are ‘relatively utilitarian modern additions’ which detract from the special interest of the building, thus their removal will not harm the building’s appearance.

Illustrations of the proposed rear extension at the back of the former pub. Credit: Mr P Newman

The proposed two-storey extension mirrors that on the neighbouring property and is therefore judged to be an ‘overall improvement’ on the current structure.

They added: “A fully residential use of the building would represent a viable use for the building in the long term that would support the upkeep of the public house as a building of national heritage significance. There would thus be an overall heritage/public benefit.”

Throughout public consultation the application has received six letters in support and 23 objections from members of the public, citing a continuing need for the pub and inadequate marketing of the property.

One person wrote: “The Rose and Crown had been a very popular meeting place for many members of the village. In this modern world where isolation and loneliness are definitely an issue for some people a welcoming place is extremely valuable.

“It should be remembered that The Rose and Crown is a valuable part of the history of Islip giving it another layer to its rich tapestry of village life. One that shouldn’t be lost.”

Islip Parish Council itself has registered its support for the application, stating that ‘all efforts have been made’ for the property to be retained as a pub, without success.

Speaking at the planning meeting, Cllr David Sims added: “This has obviously been empty for a couple of years now and there’s been ample time, in my view, to negotiate.

“Unfortunately, a lot of pubs have been closed over the years due to financial impacts, Covid etc. In my own village we have the same issue.

“As a Grade II listed building which has been empty for so long we have a duty to protect that building. Lying empty is not going to help it.”