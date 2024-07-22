Corby woman accidentally racks up fifteen fines in a week after driving through George Street restricted zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist who didn’t know about new restrictions on a busy Corby town centre street has received a huge pile of tickets through her door.

Marija Turkane had not heard that new ANPR cameras had been installed in George Street which enforced a ban on drivers from going across the central zebra crossing.

Despite existing restrictions being in place for a decade, it had been commonplace for motorists to use the entire length of the street because police were unable to enforce the ban.

But that changed four months ago when a new traffic order was introduced and drivers were warned that they would now not be able to drive from one end of George Street to another.

Marija Turkane, who got 15 penalty charges in a week in George Street, Corby. Image: National World

Until October, motorists will be sent a warning letter on their first breach and will be fined for any subsequent breaches.

Unfortunately, Marija – for whom English is her second language – did not see the warnings and earlier this month used George Street multiple times over the course of a week. Then, last week penalty charge notices began dropping through her door at the speed of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts acceptance letters.

So far she has received 15 tickets for incursions between July 3 and 11, but when she called North Northamptonshire Council, they told her she could expect even more.

If she pays the tickets within 21 days it will cost her £525 – which will double to £1,050 if she cannot foot the bill.

Recruitment manager Marija, who lives on the Oakley Vale estate, has only been driving for three years. She said: “I can’t afford to pay this. This is big money and I’m a single parent.

"It’s been fine to drive along there for years and I don’t think the new signs are clear enough.

"When the first letter came I was shocked, then I got five more and I realised that there would be more coming but it was too late by then.”

Marija called the council who said that she had the right to appeal the tickets, which she will do so.

This newspaper has asked the council to have a rethink over charging Marija the full price of all 15 tickets.

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “The decision to introduce the new traffic regulation order and enforcement cameras support our aim of improving road safety and we worked hard to make the transition as smooth as possible, with updated signage and road markings and communications to the public. To give drivers time to adjust, a grace period for George Street was also put in place for 6 months - this is due to end in October and after this point, anyone not permitted to drive through the section will receive a letter and fine.

“Although I wouldn’t normally comment on individual cases, I am aware of Marija’s case and understand that she has submitted an appeal which will be looked at by our enforcement team.

I would encourage Marija to contact our enforcement team to discuss her case further and the options available.