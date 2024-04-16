One vehicle every minute still travelling down George Street in Corby this morning as fines come into force

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It appears Corby motorists didn’t get the memo this morning as dozens of them continued to use George Street as a cut through the town centre.

New rules came into force this morning to protect pedestrians which mean that anyone caught travelling the length of the busy street will be given a warning letter and will then be fined on their second offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not been lawful for private vehicles to travel down George Street for a decade – but with the rule unenforceable, it was ignored by many.

Fines have been introduced this morning in George Street, Corby. Image: National World

A new traffic regulation order came into force at midnight today (Tuesday, April 16) which allowed ANPR cameras to help the council enforce the new rules. Despite extensive publicity and warnings from North Northamptonshire Council and this newspaper, our reporter spotted at least one vehicle per minute still using the street.

In half an hour, we saw 34 vehicles passing over the pedestrian crossing including vans, a lorry and many cars. Most appeared to have not spotted the extensive signage that has been placed at both ends of the restricted zone.

One motorist went across the crossing three times.

Motorist Carl Simms said: “Everyone’s been using George Street for years so I don’t think people have ever paid attention to the signs. They’re not likely to start now. It even tells you on your sat nav that you can’t come along here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I live up the Studfall end of the town so it’s easy for me to get to the cinema car park. I can see it might be a problem if the pool car park is full and people want to nip around. It’ll take them a good five minutes so it would be tempting to go along George Street.”

The new ANPR cameras were funded as part of a £350,000 grant from the Towns Fund to improve the area for pedestrians. A new zebra crossing has also been created at the Primark end of the street.