Greggs set to take on huge unit at warehouse park just outside Kettering

Bakery chain Greggs is set to create a huge national distribution centre at a warehouse park near Kettering.

The sausage roll giant has announced plans to take on a 311,551 sq ft unit at Symmetry Park, between the A14 and Isham.

Subject to planning approval, they hope the site will be operational by the first half of 2027.

Earlier this year we reported that Greggs had been scoping out sites in Corby and Kettering, although where they were hoping to open had not been revealed at the time.

An artist's impression of the site.

The number of jobs the new national distribution centre could create is not yet known.

Greggs say the investment will bolster its capacity to directly supply ambient and chilled products to it growing portfolio of shops – something they want to increase from 2,500 to more than 3,000.

Symmetry Park currently has planning permission for 2,310,000 sq ft of logistics space and developers Tritax Symmetry are now seeking approval for an additional 100,000 sq ft to enable Greggs to expand the site further.

If approved Greggs would join Iron Mountain, a US-based data centre storage provider, which already occupies a unit at the warehouse park having moved in last year.

When plans for Symmetry Park were first announced Isham residents, who have fought for a bypass for decades, campaigned against them and said they would cause even more traffic misery.

The now-defunct Kettering Borough Council initially agreed with them and refused the bid, only to back down when an appeal was launched because they felt they had no chance of defending their decision.

In 2019 protesters lined the A509 to rally against a second controversial application – largely unchanged from the first – and reacted with fury when the council’s planning committee approved it.

Since planning permission was granted a stretch of road from the A14/A509 junction to the warehouse park, where a new roundabout has been built, has been turned into a dual carriageway.

Plans for the full Isham bypass currently have its projected opening date as summer 2028, but having been pushed back many times before, the latest delay was branded a ‘farce’.