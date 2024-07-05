All the General Election results for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden
Lee Barron (Lab) will be Corby and East Northants’ new MP, securing 21,020 votes.
Former MP for the town Tom Pursglove (Con) received 14,689.
FULL CORBY RESULTS:
Labour - 21,020
Independent - 422
Green - 2,507
Lib Dem - 2,191
Reform - 8,760
Conservative - 14,689
And Gen Kitchen (Lab) has held her seat in Wellingborough and Rushden, winning 17,734 votes.
Conservative candidate David Goss received 12,248 votes.
FULL WELLINGBOROUGH AND RUSHDEN RESULTS:
Labour - 17,734
Conservative - 12,248
Reform - 9,456
Lib Dem - 1,570
Green - 2,704
SDP - 273
Rosie Wrighting is the final result to be announced, securing 18,009 votes.
Kettering’s former MP Philip Hollobone (Con) took 14,189 votes.
FULL KETTERING RESULTS:
Conservative - 14,189
Labour - 18,009
Green - 7,004
Reform - 8,468
Independent - 1,057
Lib Dem - 1,357
SDP - 85
ADF - 62
More to follow.
