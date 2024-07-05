All the General Election results for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Jul 2024, 06:36 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 06:52 BST
It’s a clean sweep for Labour in the north of the county.

Lee Barron (Lab) will be Corby and East Northants’ new MP, securing 21,020 votes.

Former MP for the town Tom Pursglove (Con) received 14,689.

FULL CORBY RESULTS:

Corby and East Northants' new MP Lee Barron making his winner's speechCorby and East Northants' new MP Lee Barron making his winner's speech
Corby and East Northants' new MP Lee Barron making his winner's speech

Labour - 21,020

Independent - 422

Green - 2,507

Lib Dem - 2,191

Reform - 8,760

Conservative - 14,689

And Gen Kitchen (Lab) has held her seat in Wellingborough and Rushden, winning 17,734 votes.

Conservative candidate David Goss received 12,248 votes.

FULL WELLINGBOROUGH AND RUSHDEN RESULTS:

Labour - 17,734

Conservative - 12,248

Reform - 9,456

Lib Dem - 1,570

Green - 2,704

SDP - 273

Rosie Wrighting is the final result to be announced, securing 18,009 votes.

Kettering’s former MP Philip Hollobone (Con) took 14,189 votes.

FULL KETTERING RESULTS:

Conservative - 14,189

Labour - 18,009

Green - 7,004

Reform - 8,468

Independent - 1,057

Lib Dem - 1,357

SDP - 85

ADF - 62

More to follow.

