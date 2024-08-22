Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman accused of stirring up racial hatred on the day three children were killed in Southport has been refused bail by a crown court judge.

Lucy Connolly, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, was charged earlier this month with publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred. The offence is said to have occurred on the social media platform X on July 29.

The childminder and wife of Conservative West Northamptonshire Council member Ray Connolly appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 10 where she was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her legal counsel appeared back before Northampton Crown Court this morning (Thursday, August 22) to make a bail application for the 41-year-old.

Lucy Connolly. Photo: X.

But bail was refused by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane and Connolly was returned to custody.

Reporting restrictions dictate that bail arguments are not able to be published ahead of any prospective trial as they may be prejudicial.

Connolly, 41, has not yet entered any plea to the charge against her and is due to appear again at the same court next month.