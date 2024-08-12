Worst shoplifters from Corby, Kettering, Desborough, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Rushden back in the dock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of our county’s worst repeat shoplifters have been back in the dock again.

For many of the offenders, they are no strangers to court and Northants Police have highlighted those who carry on committing crimes and those whose crimes are associated with violence or drug taking.

At the start of 2024, Corby Police adopted a ‘hard-line approach’ to a group of incessant shoplifters who officers said were stoking a drug-fuelled crime wave.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The following people are among those who have been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in July for shop theft or retail crime offences. Their cases have been featured because of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors including associated violent or drug-related offending.

Northampton Magistrates' Court has seen offenders sentenced for shoplifting, including (top) Vincent Israel and (bottom) Samantha Riley also known as Shauni Barr/National World/Northants Police

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to delivering against the national Retail Crime Action Plan and we will continue to work alongside our retail business partners to reduce retail theft and offences against retail staff, while bringing more offenders to justice.”

July 4

Mckenzie Carter, aged 20, of Headingley Road, Rushden, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Rushden on May 3 and 12. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days, plus 80 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge, £85 costs and a total of £37.50 compensation.

July 5

Demi Darby, aged 29, of Wedmore Court, Corby, admitted criminal damage in Kettering on July 4, committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence given by magistrates on October 16, 2023, for theft from a shop and two counts of racially/religiously aggravated common assault. Sentenced to a total of 17 weeks’ imprisonment.

July 6

Billy Appleyard, aged 27, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Kettering shop on July 5. Sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £200 compensation.

July 8

David Caldwell, aged 45, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from Corby shops on July 2 and 5. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a total of £146 compensation and £85 costs.

July 9

Matthew Dalchow, aged 28, of Risdene Court, Newton Road, Rushden, admitted one count of theft from a Rushden shop on June 2. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £23.45 compensation, £16 victim compensation and £40 fine.

July 15

Louise Wayman, aged 33, of Shire Road, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a Corby shop on March 20. Ordered to pay £170 compensation, £85 costs and £40 fine.

Laura Pye, aged 41, of The Ridings, Desborough, admitted eight counts of theft from a shop in Desborough in May, June and July. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a total of £573.70 compensation.

Devon Windross, aged 34, of Netherfield Grove, Corby, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Corby on June 7 and 15. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days, and pay a total of £280 compensation and £85 costs.

Christopher Nast, aged 41, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Rushden on July 7 and 8. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and £35 compensation.

July 16

Cornell Mason, aged 46, of HM Prison Five Wells, admitted one count of theft from a shop on January 13. Ordered to pay £120 compensation, £85 costs and £80 fine.

Roger Clarke, aged 45, of Well Lane, Rothwell, admitted one count of theft from a Kettering shop on January 13. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Vincent Israel, aged 35, of Dumble Close, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a Corby shop on June 14. Sentenced to 10-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge and £100 compensation.

July 17

Samantha Riley, aged 31, of Scotter Walk, Corby, also known as Shauni Barr, admitted five counts of theft from shops in Kettering, Rushden and Desborough in January, March and April, three counts of assault by beating in Rushden on March 10, one count of failing to appear in court on June 20, one count of assault by beating in Rushden on June 20, and one count of breaching a previously-imposed suspended sentence on January 18.

Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, with six-month mental health treatment requirement, 26-day programme requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge, £85 costs, compensation totalling £950, and £50 fine.

July 18

Scott Muir, aged 47, of Oliver Close, Rushden, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Rushden on June 15. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £6.44 compensation.

Anthony Rawle, aged 32, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of theft from a Rushden shop in May and July. Sentenced to a total of nine weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £240 compensation, £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.

July 22

Aimee Cuthbert, aged 32, of Market Street, Wellingborough, admitted nine counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough in April, May, and June. Sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a 12-month exclusion and electronic monitoring period preventing her from attending Castlefields retail park in Wellingborough, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and ordered to pay a total of £760 compensation.

July 23

Vicky England, aged 54, of Balfour Road, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough on July 20 and 21. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, and £56 compensation.

July 24

Sally Joyce, aged 39, of Dunlop Close, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a Kettering shop on August 30, 2023. Sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge and £168.41 compensation.

July 27

Sam Labrum, aged 29, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough on June 7 and 29, and July 3. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay a total of £117.57 compensation.

July 29

Patricia Healy, aged 53, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Corby on June 17. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.