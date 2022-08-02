Corby thief jailed after stealing 24 times in six months

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A prolific Corby thief who raided town shops and petrol stations 24 times in just six months has been jailed.

Devon Windross, of Netherfield Grove, is back behind bars again after pleading guilty to his long list of offences last week.

The 32-year-old, who also has the alias Lewis Fleming, carried out the thefts between January 20 and July 3 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He targeted a Co-op six times, a Jet garage five times, BP Fourways four times, the Priors Hall Sainsbury’s four times and committed further thefts at M&S, Shell in Rockingham Road and Next.

His haul of stolen items, worth almost £2,000, included chocolate, alcohol, salmon, steaks, biscuits and boxer shorts.

Windross also admitted criminal damage, after damaging a door at the Shell garage, and failing to comply with supervision requirements after his previous release from prison.