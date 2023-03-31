News you can trust since 1897
The big news stories from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during March 2023

Check out our round-up of some of this month’s biggest news stories and events

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The clocks might have changed, but we are still bringing you all the news from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden as and when it happens.

When we had snow earlier this month, it was a great opportunity to see all your brilliant ‘winter wonderland’ pictures from across the north of the county.

Our live snow blog also enabled us to keep you up-to-date with local school closures as well as disruption on the roads and with public transport.

Copies of the Northants Telegraph from this month
World Book Day was another chance for readers to send in their pictures of youngsters getting dressed up as their favourite characters - we loved seeing all the amazing costumes!

Talking of pictures, we’ve delved into the archives and pulled out some crackers this month, including from the Weetabix League in the early 2000s, Lodge Park Academy back in the noughties and Scouts, Guides and Cadets from this area in the 70s and 80s.

Shoppers were delighted when we revealed the name of the big brand favourite which is set to return to Corby town centre.

And while it may not have made people very happy, readers were keen to discover the 10 north Northants towns and villages with the highest council tax bills.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

1: North Northamptonshire LIVE snow updates

2: Picture special - 50 photos of school sport teams from the Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area in the late 70s and early 80s

3: Picture special - 54 photos of the Weetabix League from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area from the early 2000s

4: Lodge Park Academy back in the noughties - 47 great pictures from 2006 to 2008

5: We reveal the name of the big brand favourite returning to Corby town centre

6: 52 snow pictures from readers in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and across north Northamptonshire

7: World Book Day 2023 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and across North Northamptonshire - all the best costumes

8: Picture special - 48 photos of Scouts, Guides and cadets from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area in the 70s and 80s

9: The 10 north Northants towns and villages with the HIGHEST council tax bills

10: Greggs confirmed as occupant of new Kettering drive-thru unit

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

And if you have a news story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World portal.

