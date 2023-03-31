The big news stories from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden during March 2023

The clocks might have changed, but we are still bringing you all the news from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden as and when it happens.

When we had snow earlier this month, it was a great opportunity to see all your brilliant ‘winter wonderland’ pictures from across the north of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our live snow blog also enabled us to keep you up-to-date with local school closures as well as disruption on the roads and with public transport.

Copies of the Northants Telegraph from this month

World Book Day was another chance for readers to send in their pictures of youngsters getting dressed up as their favourite characters - we loved seeing all the amazing costumes!

Talking of pictures, we’ve delved into the archives and pulled out some crackers this month, including from the Weetabix League in the early 2000s, Lodge Park Academy back in the noughties and Scouts, Guides and Cadets from this area in the 70s and 80s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers were delighted when we revealed the name of the big brand favourite which is set to return to Corby town centre.

And while it may not have made people very happy, readers were keen to discover the 10 north Northants towns and villages with the highest council tax bills.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.