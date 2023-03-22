We reveal the name of the big brand favourite returning to Corby town centre

A high street favourite is set to return to Corby town centre as the fortunes of a popular chain store have been revived.

TJ Hughes will return to Willow Place with a new store selling its range of worldwide designer brands and quality goods at discounted prices.

The previous much-loved store closed in 2011 but the TJ Hughes name has been brought back in a new location.

Corby town centre

Jason Harmer, chief operating officer of TJ Hughes, said: “I am extremely pleased to confirm that TJ Hughes are to open a new store in Corby this Spring.

"I am looking forward to bringing back a department store offer to Willow Place and this will hopefully be very welcome news to the local community.

"The opening should provide up to 30 new jobs in the community and the Corby shopper can again have the option to shop for everything they want close to home.

"Our opening will also benefit a number of other retailers who are already in the centre and help the local shopping environment to thrive.

Corby's old TJ Hughes store

"The TJ Hughes store will offer big brands and discount prices across home furnishings, men’s fashion, ladies’ fashion, electrical, kitchen, luggage and seasonal departments.”

Returning this ‘Spring’, the discount department store will use 23,000 sq ft of space in Willow Place formerly home to several Arcadia group stores and Pep & Co. TJ Hughes previously occupied a unit in Cardigan Place which they vacated in 2011.

Asset manager Sovereign Centros, acting for new Corby town centre owners Magnetar Capital and Northdale Advisors, have signed a landmark 10-year deal.

Simon Phipps of Sovereign Centros said: "The arrival of TJ Hughes introduces a new retailer with a broad shopper appeal that will undoubtedly further enhance the mix and attractiveness of Corby town centre.

The unit where Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Evans used to be

"They will occupy a prominent unit that overlooks the central Queens Square to further boost footfall to this part of the town centre."

TJ Hughes has a strong presence both online and in traditional high street department stores.

The new Corby store will offer not only essentials, but ‘innovative and inspiring’ products, with ‘regularly-updated and ‘affordable’ product lines.

They stock brands including such household names as Morphy Richards, Nike and Wrangler.

Corby town centre

Work on site is expected to start imminently, with the planned opening date to be announced shortly.

Corby town centre attracts around seven million visitors each year, with 150 units including high street favourites Primark, TK Maxx, H&M, Wilco and Boots.

Magnetar Capital and Northdale Advisors acquired Corby Town Centre in November 2022 as part of their wider UK Town Centre retail investment strategy.

Magnetar and Northdale also acquired One Stop, Perry Barr and Yate Town Centre and Riverside Retail Park in 2022.

Wright Silverwood and Savills are the leasing advisors to Sovereign Centros, Northdale Advisors and Magnetar Capital on the transaction with TJ Hughes.

Corby’s previous TJ Hughes branch closed in August 2011 with the loss of 27 jobs.