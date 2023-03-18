News you can trust since 1897
The 10 north Northants towns and villages with the HIGHEST council tax bills

The council tax year runs from April, 1, 2023 to March, 31, 2024

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 18th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Council tax bills have been delivered to homes across towns and villages in the North Northants Council area - but which communities will pay the highest?

The charge includes North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and town and parish council service payments.

Local taxes (a precept) can be raised and these give rise to different amounts.

Houses are placed into eight valuation bands from A (the lowest) to H (the highest).

The difference between the lowest charge Band A property and the highest Band H is £3,185.75 – both in neighbouring areas in east Northants.

All price charges shown are for the average Band D property.

Number one : Oundle The average Band D property is charged at £2267.46 a year

1. The top ten towns and villages with the HIGHEST council tax in North Northants

Number one : Oundle The average Band D property is charged at £2267.46 a year Photo: Alison Bagley

Number two: Irthlingborough The average Band D property is charged at £2219.19

2. The top ten towns and villages with the HIGHEST council tax in North Northants

Number two: Irthlingborough The average Band D property is charged at £2219.19 Photo: National World

Number three: Bulwick The average Band D property is charged at £2208.94

3. The top ten towns and villages with the HIGHEST council tax in North Northants

Number three: Bulwick The average Band D property is charged at £2208.94 Photo: Glyn Dobbs

Number four: Warmington The average Band D property is charged at £2203.64 Pancake races are part of the village tradition

4. The top ten towns and villages with the HIGHEST council tax in North Northants

Number four: Warmington The average Band D property is charged at £2203.64 Pancake races are part of the village tradition Photo: Ben Davis

