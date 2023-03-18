The council tax year runs from April, 1, 2023 to March, 31, 2024

Council tax bills have been delivered to homes across towns and villages in the North Northants Council area - but which communities will pay the highest?

The charge includes North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and town and parish council service payments.

Local taxes (a precept) can be raised and these give rise to different amounts.

Houses are placed into eight valuation bands from A (the lowest) to H (the highest).

The difference between the lowest charge Band A property and the highest Band H is £3,185.75 – both in neighbouring areas in east Northants.

All price charges shown are for the average Band D property.

Number one: Oundle The average Band D property is charged at £2267.46 a year

Number two: Irthlingborough The average Band D property is charged at £2219.19

Number three: Bulwick The average Band D property is charged at £2208.94

Number four: Warmington The average Band D property is charged at £2203.64