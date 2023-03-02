News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
George, 4, as Paddington, has roped in little sis Maddison, 1, as his marmalade
George, 4, as Paddington, has roped in little sis Maddison, 1, as his marmalade
George, 4, as Paddington, has roped in little sis Maddison, 1, as his marmalade

World Book Day 2023 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and across North Northamptonshire - all the best costumes

Here are the best Potters, Wimpy Kids, Gruffalos and more from this year’s World Book Day

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
2 minutes ago

It’s been a busy few days for mums and dads who have been gluing, sticking, painting and glittering outfits ready for this year’s World Book Day.

We asked you to show us your kids’ costumes, and you responded in your hundreds. So now it’s time to sit back, relax, and appreciate all your hard work.

1. World Book Day 2023

Charlie as Mane from the Shoot album, mum Kelly as Mary Poppins and Xander as the Panda from Edinburgh Zoo book by Heather Angel.

Photo: Kate Cronin

Photo Sales

2. World Book Day 2023

Florence, aged 4, as Janet from the Smeds and the Smoos

Photo: Kate Cronin

Photo Sales

3. World Book Day 2023

Amelia, 4, as Princess Pearl from Zog and the Flying Doctors

Photo: Kate Cronin

Photo Sales

4. World Book Day 2023

Marnie, aged 4, as Roald Dahl's Matilda

Photo: Kate Cronin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
North NorthamptonshireCorbyKetteringWellingborough