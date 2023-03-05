Picture special - 50 photos of school sport teams from the Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area in the late 70s and early 80s
We’ve trawled the archives
We’ve uncovered some fascinating pictures from our archive of school sports teams, winners and competitions.
This week we’re looking back at young sports stars photographed in the 1970s and 1980s – some have become local sporting legends including a young Sean Dyche and Paralympic gold medal-winning superstar David Holding.
Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]
