Picture special - 50 photos of school sport teams from the Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area in the late 70s and early 80s

We’ve trawled the archives

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago

We’ve uncovered some fascinating pictures from our archive of school sports teams, winners and competitions.

This week we’re looking back at young sports stars photographed in the 1970s and 1980s – some have become local sporting legends including a young Sean Dyche and Paralympic gold medal-winning superstar David Holding.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

1. Sports teams from 1970s and 1980s

Millbrook Junior School 1982

2. Northants Telegraph Retro Sports teams from 1970s and 1980s

1982 Kingsley School sports team

3. Sports teams from 1970s and 1980s

Meadowside Junior School 1982

4. Sports teams from 1970s and 1980s

Kettering interschool sports 1981 - Millbrook takes the lead

