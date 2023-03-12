News you can trust since 1897
Under 11's Corby Hellenic Fisher Youth FC celebrate their win 2009
Picture special - 54 photos of the Weetabix League from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area from the early 2000s

We’ve trawled the archives of youth football teams

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
4 hours ago

We’ve uncovered some brilliant pictures from our archive of Weetabix Youth League teams, winners and competitions.

This week we’re looking back at young sports stars photographed in the 2000s – team pictures, action shots and presentation evenings.

Tournaments in Corby, Kettering and at Rushden and Diamonds feature.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

1. A look back at Weetabix League teams from the 2000s

Photo: Alison Bagley

Under 15's Ise Lodge Eagles 2008

2. A look back at Weetabix League teams from the 2000s

Under 15's Ise Lodge Eagles 2008

Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering U11s winners 2008

3. A look back at Weetabix League teams from the 2000s

Kettering U11s winners 2008

Photo: Doug Easton

Rockingham Forest Youth Goalie Cory McGovern made man of the match after he saved a penalty 2008

4. A look back at Weetabix League teams from the 2000s

Rockingham Forest Youth Goalie Cory McGovern made man of the match after he saved a penalty 2008

Photo: Alison Bagley

Next Page
Page 1 of 14
