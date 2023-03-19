Picture special - 48 photos of Scouts, Guides and cadets from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area in the 70s and 80s
Shine your shoes and iron your uniforms!
We’ve uncovered some fascinating pictures from our archive including photos of young people taking part in uniformed youth groups.
This week we’re looking back at organisations including Scouts, Guides, St John Ambulance, and cadets photographed in the 1970s and 1980s.
Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]
We’d love to hear from you!
