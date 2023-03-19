News you can trust since 1897
1979 Woodcroft Scout Awards, Kettering

Picture special - 48 photos of Scouts, Guides and cadets from the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden area in the 70s and 80s

Shine your shoes and iron your uniforms!

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

We’ve uncovered some fascinating pictures from our archive including photos of young people taking part in uniformed youth groups.

This week we’re looking back at organisations including Scouts, Guides, St John Ambulance, and cadets photographed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

1979 Kettering Scouts Awards

1. Fun, friendship uniforms and youth groups

1979 Kettering Scouts Awards Photo: National World

1984 - Corby ATC presentation

2. Fun, friendship uniforms and youth groups

1984 - Corby ATC presentation Photo: National World

1981 - Brownies Thinking Day event in Warkton

3. Fun, friendship uniforms and youth groups

1981 - Brownies Thinking Day event in Warkton Photo: National World

St John Ambulance Band 1979

4. Fun, friendship uniforms and youth groups

St John Ambulance Band 1979 Photo: National World

