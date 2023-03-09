News you can trust since 1897
Snow has fallen across the north of the county today (Thursday)

52 snow pictures from readers in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and across north Northamptonshire

We are loving your pictures of the snow!

By Stephanie Weaver
3 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:59am

Snow has fallen across the county and we are loving all your pictures!

We asked for photos from the north of the county and you have not disappointed – you have captured some truly stunning images of this winter wonderland.

We’ve had snaps from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden, Higham Ferrers, Titchmarsh, Weekley and all over, there’s just too many to mention.

And these pictures include snow scenes, gardens, flowers, dogs, ducks, families playing and even a snow bunny!

Scroll down to see if we’ve included your picture in our photo gallery and if you have snowy pics to share, post them on our Facebook page or email them to [email protected]

On the way to school in Corby!

1. Snowy pictures

On the way to school in Corby!

Photo: Eve Dicken

Snow in Corby

2. Snowy pictures

Snow in Corby

Photo: Stacey Price

Fun in the snow!

3. Snowy pictures

Fun in the snow!

Photo: Bec Gillies

Snow on the trees

4. Snowy pictures

Snow on the trees

Photo: Carol Cawston

