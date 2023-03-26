If you were at Lodge Park Technology College in Corby during the mid to late noughties, pull up a chair, because we’ve got an album of golden oldies for you.
They stretch from 2006 to the end of 2008 – from pupils ranging from year seven to year 13. Tag your mates if you spot them.
Pictured are Josh Weston, Liam Hampson, Adam Dravnieks, and Rebecca Gregory collecting their A-level results in 2008 Thursday 14th August 2008 Photo: Doug Easton
Back in 2007, building work started on the new sixth form block. Pictured with head Tom Waterworth are Rachael McAllister and Jake Softley. Photo: Alison Bagley
Year 13 pupils picking up their A-level results in August 2008 Photo: Doug Easton
Back in June 2008, Lodge Park head Tom Waterworth and Kingswood head David Tristram went head-to-head in a Dragon's Den business event, watched by Gladiators referee John Anderson Photo: Liz Kearsley