Some of our favourite images from the late 2000s at Lodge Park Academy, then Technology College

Lodge Park Academy back in the noughties - 47 great pictures from 2006 to 2008

Did you go to Lodge Park in the late noughties?

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 26th Mar 2023, 08:00 BST

If you were at Lodge Park Technology College in Corby during the mid to late noughties, pull up a chair, because we’ve got an album of golden oldies for you.

They stretch from 2006 to the end of 2008 – from pupils ranging from year seven to year 13. Tag your mates if you spot them.

Pictured are Josh Weston, Liam Hampson, Adam Dravnieks, and Rebecca Gregory collecting their A-level results in 2008 Thursday 14th August 2008

1. Lodge Park in the noughties

Pictured are Josh Weston, Liam Hampson, Adam Dravnieks, and Rebecca Gregory collecting their A-level results in 2008 Thursday 14th August 2008 Photo: Doug Easton

Back in 2007, building work started on the new sixth form block. Pictured with head Tom Waterworth are Rachael McAllister and Jake Softley.

2. Lodge Park in the noughties

Back in 2007, building work started on the new sixth form block. Pictured with head Tom Waterworth are Rachael McAllister and Jake Softley. Photo: Alison Bagley

Year 13 pupils picking up their A-level results in August 2008

3. Lodge Park in the noughties

Year 13 pupils picking up their A-level results in August 2008 Photo: Doug Easton

Back in June 2008, Lodge Park head Tom Waterworth and Kingswood head David Tristram went head-to-head in a Dragon's Den business event, watched by Gladiators referee John Anderson

4. Lodge Park in the noughties

Back in June 2008, Lodge Park head Tom Waterworth and Kingswood head David Tristram went head-to-head in a Dragon's Den business event, watched by Gladiators referee John Anderson Photo: Liz Kearsley

Corby