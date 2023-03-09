North Northamptonshire LIVE snow updates
Snow continues to fall around the county – follow it live here
This is the place to follow our live updates throughout today (March 9) as snow hits North Northamptonshire.
Find all your snow updates here as Northamptonshire is hit by cold weather
A snowy scene from London Road Cemetery in Kettering. With thanks to reader Sue Rosier for the picture.
SCHOOL CLOSURE
Compass Primary Academy in Kettering is closing at 1pm today. Parents are being notified by the school.
SCHOOL CLOSURE
Kettering Science Academy is also shutting early today. The school is getting in touch with all parents to let them know the arrangements.
SCHOOL CLOSURE
Corby Business Academy will close early today. You can find out more details on their website.
Not a day for popping out to the shop really.
A snowy Greenhill Rise in Corby. Picture: Simone Wrigley
Some service updates from our colleagues over at North Northamptonshire Council this morning:
BINS
All bin collections are suspended due to the weather conditions. Please leave your bin out and we will confirm when we can empty them soon.
Household waste recycling centres
Please only visit the household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) if absolutely necessary and we advise all users to take extra care whilst on site.
Kettering
There is a delay to the opening of this HWRC, while site staff clear the snow and place grit to make roadways and walkways safe.
Rushden
This HWRC is open and operating as normal.