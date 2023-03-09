News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

North Northamptonshire LIVE snow updates

Snow continues to fall around the county – follow it live here

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
1 hour ago

This is the place to follow our live updates throughout today (March 9) as snow hits North Northamptonshire.

Kettering in the snow
Kettering in the snow
Kettering in the snow

Find all your snow updates here as Northamptonshire is hit by cold weather

Show new updates

Clark Mitchell (aged 49 and a half) built this snowman in his garden

A snowy scene from London Road Cemetery in Kettering. With thanks to reader Sue Rosier for the picture.

SCHOOL CLOSURE

Compass Primary Academy in Kettering is closing at 1pm today. Parents are being notified by the school.

The Met Office has UPGRADED its weather warning for the East Midland to AMBER LEVEL 3

If your school is closing early today you can email [email protected] to let us know

SCHOOL CLOSURE

Kettering Science Academy is also shutting early today. The school is getting in touch with all parents to let them know the arrangements.

SCHOOL CLOSURE

Corby Business Academy will close early today. You can find out more details on their website.

Home

Not a day for popping out to the shop really.

A snowy Greenhill Rise in Corby. Picture: Simone Wrigley

Some service updates from our colleagues over at North Northamptonshire Council this morning:

BINS

All bin collections are suspended due to the weather conditions. Please leave your bin out and we will confirm when we can empty them soon.

Household waste recycling centres

Please only visit the household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) if absolutely necessary and we advise all users to take extra care whilst on site.

Kettering

There is a delay to the opening of this HWRC, while site staff clear the snow and place grit to make roadways and walkways safe.

Rushden

This HWRC is open and operating as normal.

White-out at Hanwood Park this morning. Picture: Casey Brown.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
North Northamptonshire