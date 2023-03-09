Some service updates from our colleagues over at North Northamptonshire Council this morning:

BINS

All bin collections are suspended due to the weather conditions. Please leave your bin out and we will confirm when we can empty them soon.

Household waste recycling centres

Please only visit the household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) if absolutely necessary and we advise all users to take extra care whilst on site.

Kettering

There is a delay to the opening of this HWRC, while site staff clear the snow and place grit to make roadways and walkways safe.

Rushden