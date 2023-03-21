News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
26 minutes ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
18 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
18 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
19 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
21 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant

Greggs confirmed as occupant of new Kettering drive-thru unit

Greggs is set to open a drive-thru at a town retail park

By Sam Wildman
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read

Kettering motorists will be able to buy a sausage roll from the comfort of their car after the occupant of a new drive-thru was confirmed.

Bakery chain Greggs – which already has three stores and a petrol station outlet in the town – is set to open at the Stanier Retail Park off Northfield Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans for a new drive-thru there were first mooted nine months ago and were approved in November despite traffic fears.

Greggs has been confirmed as the future occupant of the new unit
Greggs has been confirmed as the future occupant of the new unit
Greggs has been confirmed as the future occupant of the new unit
Most Popular

Until now all planning documents had said the future occupant hadn’t been identified. But this month, after an application to amend the plan was lodged by HB Pearce Contractors Ltd, it was confirmed as Greggs.

A planning letter said: “The future occupant of this unit has now been confirmed as Greggs and in response to further detailed design work that has been undertaken by their team, a non-material amendment is proposed to cover a series of minor external changes to the design.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ve asked Greggs for a comment about the new drive-thru and when it is expected to open but we are yet to receive a response.

The new drive-thru, on a site next to the existing McDonald’s, is set to create about 15 jobs, according to previous planning documents.

Those in units nearby had raised concerns about the impact it would have on the already-congested junction with Northfield Avenue.

The manager of the nearby McDonald’s said that added traffic could be unbearable, adding that there is sometimes gridlock and chaos at peak times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kettering Town Council said the extra traffic created by the development would put too much pressure put on the junction with Northfield Avenue.

And charity Teamwork Trust, who have a base in Stanier Close, said that three of their staff members have had their cars written off due to traffic coming out of the retail park.

A transport statement submitted as part of the approved drive-thru plan said that Stanier Close is a private highway and that any queues would not impact on the wider highway network. North Northamptonshire Council planning officers did not object to it.

GreggsKetteringMcDonald's