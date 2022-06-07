New Kettering drive-thru planned - but which restaurant could be opening there?

A new drive-thru restaurant could be built at a Kettering retail park if plans are given the go-ahead.

Developers HB Pearce Contractors Ltd, who are based in the town, have submitted a bid to build the unit in Stanier Close, just off Northfield Avenue.

If approved it would be built on land next to the existing McDonald’s drive-thru – but which restaurant might open there is yet to be confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning statement said: "The proposal will create an opportunity to provide important jobs to the local community and bring the overall site into more active use.

"While the end user has not been determined at this time, a cafe/fast food restaurant of this size typically provides between 12 to 15 jobs.”

One clue could be that it will be a blue and grey coloured building. Drawings submitted as part of the plan show its colours loosely match a number of Greggs drive-thrus which have already been built around the country.

The unit – which would be built on brownfield land – would have 22 car parking spaces and outdoor seating for customers.

Plans say that other local sites were looked at – including the former Naseby Hotel and town centre M&S store – but were ruled out as they were not suitable.

The planning statement added: “The new unit would also offer an alternative to the newly-built McDonald’s unit albeit not necessarily a direct competitor.

“It will improve customer choice for visitors to Stanier Retail Park and provide a complementary retail offer to the park.”