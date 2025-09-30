Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from September 2025

The schools are back, the weather is turning and Strictly is back on the TV – but one thing never changes and that is your local reporters bringing you all the latest news from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Breaking news, politics and education have given us some of this month’s biggest headlines in the north of the county.

Some of September's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

2 Thousands to be taken off council housing register

8 Six arrested following rape in Great Oakley

