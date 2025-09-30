Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from September 2025

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:18 BST
The schools are back, the weather is turning and Strictly is back on the TV – but one thing never changes and that is your local reporters bringing you all the latest news from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Breaking news, politics and education have given us some of this month’s biggest headlines in the north of the county.

Business has also been on the news agenda with the latest on the Butterwick chain of bakeries, Wellingborough’s Bodycare store closing down and an opening date confirmed for Rushden Lakes’ newest eaterie.

Other stories covered by your local reporters include two Corby men being sentenced after art worth £1.6m was stolen from the stately home of multi-millionaire David Ross and a Kettering murder trial collapsing.

Some of September's front pages from the Northants Telegraphplaceholder image
Some of September's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Picture special – First Classes from 2006 to 2010 from schools in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and more

2 Thousands to be taken off council housing register

3 'Words cannot describe the sadness' as Northamptonshire police officer, 24, dies in line of duty

4 What we know so far about the serious crash in Rockingham Road, Corby

5 Truth behind Corby vigilante group's false 'migrant hotel' claims

6 38 fascinating retro photos of Corby and Kettering show landmarks, including lost shops and cinemas

7 New Northamptonshire Lidl store gets go ahead for edge-of-town location

8 Six arrested following rape in Great Oakley

9 'Deep regret' of Corby's Butterwick bakery owners amid multiple coffee shop closures

10 Lorry driver's dashcam caught man with trousers round ankles gesturing into bushes at notorious A43 layby

The printed edition of the Northants Telegraph comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

