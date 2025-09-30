Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories from September 2025
Breaking news, politics and education have given us some of this month’s biggest headlines in the north of the county.
Business has also been on the news agenda with the latest on the Butterwick chain of bakeries, Wellingborough’s Bodycare store closing down and an opening date confirmed for Rushden Lakes’ newest eaterie.
Other stories covered by your local reporters include two Corby men being sentenced after art worth £1.6m was stolen from the stately home of multi-millionaire David Ross and a Kettering murder trial collapsing.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
1 Picture special – First Classes from 2006 to 2010 from schools in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and more
6 38 fascinating retro photos of Corby and Kettering show landmarks, including lost shops and cinemas
10 Lorry driver's dashcam caught man with trousers round ankles gesturing into bushes at notorious A43 layby
