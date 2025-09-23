Wellingborough town centre shop closes down after retailer's administration collapse
It was hoped a deal could be brokered to save the Bodycare shop in Swansgate shopping centre along with 56 other UK stores owned by the health and beauty retail group.
Bodycare has announced the closures just days after it entered administration earlier this month, and it follows the loss of 32 stores announced at the time.
Around 450 staff will lose their jobs in the final closures, ending a 50-year run on the high street.
The retailer collapsed into administration earlier this month after failing to find a buyer.
More than 150 stores have shut since, with over 1,000 staff affected in recent weeks.
Administrators Interpath say the Bodycare brand itself may still have a future, even without shops.