New Northamptonshire Lidl store gets go ahead for edge-of-town location

Discount shopping giant Lidl has been given the go ahead for plans to build a new supermarket on the edge of Burton Latimer.

The popular retailer will develop a site near the A6/Cranford Road roundabout, next to Seasons garden centre, with a ‘multi-million-pound investment’.

With a shop floor of more than 1,500 sq m, the new store – including an in-store bakery – is set to create up to 40 jobs.

Following the planning application’s approval in July, Lidl has applied to North Northants Council to sell alcohol from the premises Monday to Friday 7am to 11pm for off premises consumption.

How the new Lidl store in Burton Latimer might look/Lidl

Due to be built on ‘scrubland’ the clearance of the site will have to wait until the end of the bird nesting season – the hours of construction operations including deliveries to the site and the removal of excavated materials and waste from the site shall be limited to 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 1pm on Saturday and no time on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

The application documents state: “The proposed scheme will bring an exciting new foodstore to the north of Burton Latimer, offering improved choice for the residents of the town. The application has followed an extensive public engagement programme which demonstrated local residents' overwhelming support for the proposals.”

Documents also revealed that possible plans to build the store in Burton Latimer town centre on the council-owned car park were rejected as well as several in central Kettering.

Potential Kettering locations dismissed as unsuitable were the former Gala Bingo Hall and Cinema in High Street, the former Kettering Police Station and Magistrates Court complex in London Road, the former Wilko Store, now Boyes, in Newland Street and the former Argos store also in Newland Street.

A consultation that generated 600 responses gave a 86 per cent positive reaction to the plans for the Cranford Road site.

The store will be the first Lidl in Burton Latimer, and the second in the general Kettering area. The new store will trade alongside the existing Lidl store at Mariners Way, off Northfield Avenue.

Customer access to the development site is proposed via a new ‘all-access’ junction with Cranford Road, providing vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access.

The foodstore will be served by 120 parking spaces total, including 12 disabled parking bays, nine parent and child spaces, two rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging point spaces, four active twin EV charging point spaces and seven powered two-wheeler spaces.

For further information go to North Northamptonshire Council’s planning portal and search for NK/2024/0289.