It could create up to 40 jobs

Shopping giant Lidl has revealed plans to build a new supermarket on the edge of Burton Latimer.

The discount retailers want to develop a site near the A6/Cranford Road roundabout, next to Seasons garden centre, with a ‘multi-million-pound investment’.

The 1,500 sq m store would create up to 40 jobs, have an in-store bakery and see a new access road built with the creation of 120 parking spaces.

Lidl has now launched a consultation on the bid and will analyse feedback before submitting a planning application to North Northamptonshire Council.

Lidl GB’s head of property, Andrew Hodgkinson, said: “We are excited to unveil plans for a new Lidl supermarket which would provide residents in Burton Latimer and the surrounding area with convenient access to our high-quality produce available at the best value.

"Representing a multi-million-pound investment, the proposals also include the creation of new jobs for the community.

"We are keen to gain feedback from as many people as possible to ensure the plans best meet their needs ahead of submitting planning. We look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone.”

The first Lidl store in the UK opened in 1994 and, almost 30 years on, they now have almost 1,000 branches across Britain.

They were named as the UK’s cheapest supermarket earlier this month. If their plan for a store in Burton Latimer gets the go-ahead they will be in competition with Sainsbury’s, which has a supermarket in the town’s High Street.