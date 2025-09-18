38 fascinating retro photos of Corby and Kettering show landmarks, including lost shops and cinemas

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 18th Sep 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 12:33 BST

These nostalgic black and white photos take you back in time through the historic market towns of Corby and Kettering.

They show how the Northamptonshire towns used to look, from the 50s, through the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The lost landmarks pictured include old cinemas, pools and schools.

The atmospheric black-and-white images capture a different way of life, showing the cars we drove, the clothes we wore and the shops we frequented back then.

This retro gallery features pictures of Kettering Town’s old home, a once-popular outdoor pool and the former railway station.

Two famous old buildings are pictured during demolition too, as the popular market towns evolved over the years.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories for you? For more retro photos, check out this look back at Corby and Kettering in the 70s and 80s.

The Golden Lion pub in Kettering town centre

1. Golden Lion

The Golden Lion pub in Kettering town centre | National World

Photo Sales
Focus Cinemas, in Corby

2. Focus

Focus Cinemas, in Corby | National World

Photo Sales
Tresham College, on St Mary's Road, Kettering

3. Tresham College

Tresham College, on St Mary's Road, Kettering | National World

Photo Sales
The Cardigan Arms pub in Corby

4. Cardigan Arms

The Cardigan Arms pub in Corby | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyKetteringMemoriesCinemasPhoto memoriesNostalgiaBoost
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice