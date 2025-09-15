Picture special – First Classes from 2006 to 2010 from schools in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and more

It’s an exciting time for parents and children alike, and has been for decades with dozens of primary schools welcoming children stepping up from nursery into full-time education.

To celebrate classes now being back in session, we took a look into our archive and found plenty of pictures of first classes across north Northamptonshire, from Wellingborough and Corby, to their surrounding villages.

Can you spot yourself or your children? Let us know!

1 . Picture special - first class photos from schools in north Northamptonshire from 2006-2010 With schools across Northamptonshire officially back, take a look at some throwback first class pictures, all ranging from 2006 to 2010 Photo: Northants Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . Whitefriars Infants School, Rushden 2008 Mrs Brown's class of Whitefriars Infants School, Rushden. Harrison Annette, Eve Asson, Shamfa Beckford, Livi Brett, Austin Davies, Lucas Denny, Eva Dolden, Leigh Mattea French, Lottie Hill, Charlotte Holtby, Jayke Hudson, Charlotte Jardine, Daisy Johnson, Harvey Kennelly Cooper, Jack Lear, Isabel Middleton, Leah Moss, Alicia Muca, Megan Neal, Joel Nottage, Faith Poulton, Finley Richardson, Alexander Sands, Emily Smith , Matthew Smith, Mia Solomon, Mason Thomas, Aidan Thompson. Photo: Steven Prouse Photo Sales

3 . Desborough, Havelock Infants School, September 2007 Desborough, Havelock Infants School, First Class September 2007 - Katie Allen, Edward Boaden, Liam Bosworth, Jessica Coleman, Bethany Deadman, Connor Gardner, Liam Johnson, Beth Mason, Jordan Moore, Chloe Sutherland, Abbie Walker, Luke Wardle, Joshua Wiley, Nisha Bhalla, Hala Blackwell, George Collier, Siouxie Driver, Joseph Kent, Harry McClure, James O'Brien, Jade Parkinson, Lucia Sharpe, Abi Siddons, Teagan Simpson, Louis Steed, Eleanor Anderson Butler, George Bosworth, Harvey Brett, Thomas Bubeer, Ben Burbridge, Ellie Butcher, Holly Cooper, Kye Gardner, Ewan McGrath, Natalia O'Callaghan, Millie Porter, Natalie Sherriff, Max White. Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Desborough, Loatlands Primary School, September 2009 Desborough, Loatlands, Primary School, First Class, morning children Mrs Johnson and Mrs Laurance's class. Amber Spencer, Arley Bindley, Aston Humphrey, Cerys Daniel, Daisy Oram, Eleanor Medcalfe, Ethan Jordan, Jack Parsley, Jake Summers, Jonathan Cook, Kylen Annis, Luca Miller, Matthew Russell, Oliver Coe, Oliver Moss, Poppy Wing, Travis Hishin. Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales