Free chicken wings promised as opening date for Rushden Lakes' newest food outlet confirmed on social media

Free chicken wings will be on offer when a new food outlet opens at Rushden Lakes.

Fast food chain Wingstop is set to open a store in the west terrace of the popular shopping and retail complex soon.

News of its arrival has created a lot of excitement online and Wingstop has now told fans to ‘save the date’ as it will be opening on Monday, October 6 in a recent post on TikTok.

Shoppers will have seen renovations taking place at the unit and the popular brand is continuing to advertise jobs online to work there.

The Northants Telegraph asked Wingstop for confirmation of the opening date.

While the chain has not confirmed the date to us, a spokesman said in their response: “On the day of opening, the first 100 people through the door will receive free chicken wings.”

Wingstop has dozens of locations across the country and its website says their food is for ‘people who demand flavour in everything they do.’