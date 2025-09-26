'Words cannot describe the sadness' as Northamptonshire police officer, 24, dies in line of duty

A Northamptonshire Police officer has sadly died a week after being critically injured in a road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Faizaan Najeeb had been responding to a single vehicle collision in Station Road, Raunds, at about 12.35am on Friday, September 19, when he was in collision with a blue VW Polo.

The 24-year-old was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but despite the very best efforts of medical staff, he sadly lost his fight for life early today (Friday, September 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Ivan Balhatchet said: “Words cannot describe the sadness felt when an officer loses his life serving in the line of duty.

A Northamptonshire police officer has tragically died /National World

“The entire Northamptonshire Police family wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this truly awful point in time.

“Colleagues from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still investigating the collision, and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support Faizaan’s family in the coming days and weeks.

“We are also carrying out an internal health and safety investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Faizaan Najeeb joined Northamptonshire Police in May 2022 and had served with the response team in Wellingborough ever since.

In line with tradition for officers who have passed away while in the line of duty, his collar number P1967 will be retired in his memory.

A man in his 20s who was arrested at the scene of the collision, has been bailed by police pending further investigation.

Next week a two-minute silence is planned in memory of PC Najeeb at its Wootton Hall headquarters where a flag was being flown at half-mast today.