What we know so far about the serious crash in Rockingham Road, Corby

Police are this morning (Friday) still on the scene of a horrifying incident in Corby.

Officers have not yet released any official information about the incident but our reporters have spoken to people at the scene. Here’s what we’ve been able to verify so far.

Police and fire were called to the rear of Rockingham Road shops at 4.40pm to reports of a teenager who had been hit by a car. An air ambulance landed at West Glebe Park.

A black car had travelled at speed along the rear of the shops, from the Furniture Warehouse end, behind Butterwick, and crashed into a CCTV totem just behind a service entrance between Butterwick and Mini Sam.

The scene in Rockingham Road, Corby. Image: Alison Bagley

From debris at the scene it appears a boy riding an electric bike was hit by a black BYD Seal-U hybrid car. The CCTV pole fell onto the car, partially crushing the car roof. The airbags had been deployed.

Images seen by our reporters show show that the local boy was treated at front of the car, at first being helped by members of the public, and then by emergency Paramedics before a tarpaulin was placed over the scene by firefighters.

The boy’s condition is unknown.

One man was handcuffed by officers after attempting to move the boy’s bike while emergency workers were helping the boy.

The road was cordoned off all night and was lifted at 8.15am. An inner cordon remains at all three service entrances to the rear of Rockingham Road flats. Businesses are unable to access vehicles parked in the alleyway. Police officers are still on the scene and are expected to remain there today.

One local person told our reporters that children play in the alleyway and it was only through luck that they were not there at the time of the crash.

The 200m-long alleyway is a popular cut-through for pedestrians and is used by schoolchildren.

A local woman said: “I just heard an almighty bang and looked out of the window and saw two people running away.

"Someone put him in the recovery position. Someone was trying to grab the bike.”