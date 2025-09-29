Six arrested following rape in Great Oakley
Police were called to an address in Great Oakley at about 12.20am on Saturday, September 27.
It was reported that two women had been sexually assaulted – six men between the ages of 22 and 36 were arrested.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at about 12.20am on Saturday, September 27, to reports of two women having been sexually assaulted at an address in Great Oakley, Corby.
“An investigation is ongoing, and four men – aged 37, 36, 36, and 28 - have been arrested on suspicion of rape and two men – aged 28 and 22 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing a female 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
“All six men have been released on conditional police bail pending further investigations.”
Police have not revealed the nationality of the suspects.
In August 2025, the National Police Chiefs' Council and College of Policing issued interim guidance that encourages police to consider disclosing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects once they have been charged.
Suspects in criminal cases have a legal presumption of privacy until they are charged, so they cannot be identified by reporters.