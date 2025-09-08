Truth behind Corby vigilante group's false 'migrant hotel' claims

The men behind a self-appointed ‘protection group’ have falsely claimed The Raven hotel in Corby is housing 25 ‘illegal’ immigrants.

The Corby Guard group emerged on Facebook and TikTok over the weekend, with the claim that it was set up to by a group of ‘concerned residents’, worried that ‘our children ain’t even safe walking home from school in this town.’

Led by local man Reece McCarron, who was also behind the installation of flags on lamp-posts around the town, the group was apparently set up in response to an incident near the town’s Lidl store in which a local woman said a child had been approached by a foreign man who ‘tried to take her’.

Police have this afternoon (Monday, September 8) confirmed that they have not received any reports about Friday’s incident but urged people to come forward if they have information about it, and warned against those spreading misinformation.

Reece McCarron, who himself has criminal convictions, is the man behind The Corby Guard, a vigilante group set up to 'protect' the town. Image: TikTok

Although no further details of the alleged offence have been revealed by the FB witnesses, a man’s picture was posted across multiple local Facebook sites.

Last night (Sunday, September 7) the men went out on ‘patrol’ around the town and posted a video on social media, backed by the music ‘Protectors of the Earth’. One of the group, who we have identified as carpet fitter Kyle Jay Fallow, wore a yellow hi-vis security vest with blue badges, and had a large dog on a lead. They confronted asylum seekers who were sitting on the grass and asked them for identification.

They then asked them where they had come from and where they were staying. In broken English, one of the men says ‘Rugby’ which a member of the group interprets as The Raven.

Later in the evening, with an instruction to ‘share, share, share’, the group posted the video on social media with the text that they had ‘confirmed The Raven Hotel is housing 25 undocumented illegals’. This was a fabricated claim that the hotel has confirmed has no basis in truth.

The group uses a union flag, the steelmen statue and religious symbolism in its logo.

Rather than making women feel safe, numerous local women have contacted our reporters to raise concerns about the individual men who are involved with the group.

One told us that she had spotted a man in the group who had previously been verbally abusive to her on numerous occasions when she lived in the same street as him.

McCarron has previous convictions for a public order offence against a police officer for which he received 150 hours of unpaid work when he appeared in court in 2021. A charge of assault on his female partner was dropped.

James Kenna, who also confirmed on Facebook that he attended the session last night, had a domestic violence protection order imposed to protect his former female partner in court in 2020. He also has convictions for public order offences.

This morning (Monday, September 8) our reporter spoke to Glen Wetherell, who has been the manager of The Raven in Rockingham Road for 20 years. He said that the hotel was recently taken over by an organisation that supports disabled people and was not housing migrants.

He said that they had been approached at least three times in the past few years to house to asylum seekers at the historic Corby pub and hotel, but he had always refused as the hotel occupancy was good and was mostly short-stay guests.

"These people are potentially harming local businesses,” said Glen.

"We have good occupancy here. The people who have come in and bought the place have saved the building for the community.

"The hall is nearly finished and will be ready for public bookings soon, and then the hotel itself will be refurbished.”

Although numerous people, including Lloyds ward Cllr Mark Pengelly and the hotel itself, have since debunked the claims, they remain live on The Corby Guard’s social media sites.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the ‘patrol group’ activity that has been taking place in Corby in which individuals have been approached and asked questions about their immigration status, and police officers have been deployed to the area to speak to those concerned as well as provide reassurance to local residents.

“We are looking into concerns regarding a man allegedly approaching a girl on her way from school and although we have not yet found any report to us of this nature, we are in the process of approaching one person who may have information and would appeal to anyone else who may have information about it to contact us.

“We would also like to discourage people from attending any location based on speculation as there is a lot of misinformation going around.

“At the present time, we have not identified any offences in relation to this activity but would encourage people with concerns to come forward, either by calling us on 101, reporting it to us online at www.northants.police.uk/ro, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“We would also encourage anyone with concerns about any crime that may have been committed to contact us directly as opposed to engaging in any ‘patrol group’ activity or speculating on social media.

“This allows us to respond in the best way possible, ensure misinformation doesn’t spread, and keep our local communities in Northamptonshire safe.”

This newspaper has attempted to contact Mr McCarron for comment but has not yet received a response.