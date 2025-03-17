Corby’s historic Raven Hotel has been sold to be transformed into a care provision venue for adults, but new owners Cube Disability have reassured locals the iconic pub will remain.

Daventry-based Cube Disability already has sites in Northampton and Kettering with the new centre at The Raven to include independent living apartments, a bistro and community spaces.

The venue will be used to create a training facility to support programs in cooking, hospitality, and sports development.

Thomas Stevenson, head of business development at The Cube Disability, said: “The Raven Hotel is a perfect setting to merge history, community, and opportunity.

"We are committed to preserving its legacy while introducing innovative programs that benefit our service users and the wider community.

"Keeping the pub and hotel operational is a key part of this transition, as we value its role in the local area.”

A brand-new Cube day provision, set to open in June 2025, will offer a ‘state-of-the-art facility’ designed to provide specialist support, activities, and development opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Cube Disability says the redevelopment will create new job opportunities for the local community while offering disabled adults access to ‘invaluable training and real-world experience to prepare for employment and independent living’.

The Raven was Corby's first purpose-built hotel opening in 1936 and has provided rooms and entertainment to residents and visitors to Corby over the years.

Thousands of steelworkers stayed under its roof as they looked to settle in the expanding town.

Dances at the Raven Hall hosted American airmen during the Second World War as well as being an important night club and music venue.

Speaking about the hall, Mr Stevenson added: “There’s quite a bit of building work to be done with a new roof required.

"The hall is not just for Cube Disability, it’s for the community – it will be open for everyone.”

In 1982 the hotel hosted meetings that saw the foundation of the Pen Green Centre – Margy Whalley was interviewed there by Jimmy Kane for her job.

Under former owner Bip Wetherell, in 2012, the Raven was given a facelift, costing £250,000, restoring the main hall’s original 1930s dance floor.

A spokesman for The Cube Disability said: "We are delighted to announce that The Cube Disability has proudly assumed management of the Raven Hotel, an iconic landmark in the heart of Northamptonshire.

“While we embark on this exciting transformation, the current pub and hotel will remain open, ensuring the local community can continue to enjoy its cherished services and atmosphere.

"Additionally, all existing pub and hotel staff are being retained by the new owners, ensuring a seamless transition with no changes to the popular pub.

“Our vision for the Raven Hotel is to create a dynamic, inclusive space that seamlessly blends its historic charm with modern amenities and opportunities."

Transformation plans include accessible independent living apartments , a fully operational Cube Bistro, offering vocational training in hospitality and customer service, community spaces, including a sensory room, gyms, and wellness areas to encourage relaxation and active lifestyles, and training facilities.

Founded in 2000, the company has been providing ‘fun and modern’ care provision for adults, aged 18 and over, with learning disabilities and autism.

From their first facility, the group has grown to operate six Northamptonshire centres including a dedicated Arts Academy in Northampton opened in 2017.

For more information about the Raven Hotel project and The Cube Disability’s services, visit www.thecubedisability.co.uk/corby.