Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

September was another busy month for news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you all the latest stories and here is our round-up of some of September’s biggest news stories and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather has understandably been hitting the headlines in recent weeks, with flooding affecting several towns and villages in the north of the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Lakes has been in the news with a major leisure attraction closing, closely followed by better news with it set to re-open under new management.

Some of the front pages from September

Our reporter was out at the scene in Corby when a major incident was declared in which five people were treated by emergency services and seven cars damaged in an acid attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve also been at Northampton Crown Court for cases like this one where hell-raising Corby off-road biker Andru-Jay Burgess was back in court after committing more offences.

And we’ve been out with the police to see how they’re trying to break the tight criminal network behind dozens of linked motorbike thefts in Corby.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from September, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 One dead and one in critical condition after taking drugs at Illusive Festival in grounds of country house near Corby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.