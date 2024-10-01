Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during September 2024
Our reporters have been out and about bringing you all the latest stories and here is our round-up of some of September’s biggest news stories and events.
The weather has understandably been hitting the headlines in recent weeks, with flooding affecting several towns and villages in the north of the county.
Rushden Lakes has been in the news with a major leisure attraction closing, closely followed by better news with it set to re-open under new management.
Our reporter was out at the scene in Corby when a major incident was declared in which five people were treated by emergency services and seven cars damaged in an acid attack.
We’ve also been at Northampton Crown Court for cases like this one where hell-raising Corby off-road biker Andru-Jay Burgess was back in court after committing more offences.
And we’ve been out with the police to see how they’re trying to break the tight criminal network behind dozens of linked motorbike thefts in Corby.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from September, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
1 Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff's rugby player partner Ben Cohen says he's 'fighting not to lose his cars, house and relationship' in emotional court appearance
2 'Tragic incident' being investigated as patient found dead in catering oven at Kettering General Hospital
4 Surprise closure of Rushden Lakes trampoline park, bar and roller-skating rink with immediate effect
6 One dead and one in critical condition after taking drugs at Illusive Festival in grounds of country house near Corby
9 Corby Urgent Care Centre senior clinician Dr Bevan Hyder 'on leave' from job after being found guilty of assaulting elderly man
10 Shock in Corby after 'teens on moped' throw ‘corrosive substance’ over cars at kids football game
