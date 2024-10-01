Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during September 2024

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
September was another busy month for news in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Our reporters have been out and about bringing you all the latest stories and here is our round-up of some of September’s biggest news stories and events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weather has understandably been hitting the headlines in recent weeks, with flooding affecting several towns and villages in the north of the county.

Rushden Lakes has been in the news with a major leisure attraction closing, closely followed by better news with it set to re-open under new management.

Some of the front pages from SeptemberSome of the front pages from September
Some of the front pages from September

Our reporter was out at the scene in Corby when a major incident was declared in which five people were treated by emergency services and seven cars damaged in an acid attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ve also been at Northampton Crown Court for cases like this one where hell-raising Corby off-road biker Andru-Jay Burgess was back in court after committing more offences.

And we’ve been out with the police to see how they’re trying to break the tight criminal network behind dozens of linked motorbike thefts in Corby.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from September, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1 Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff's rugby player partner Ben Cohen says he's 'fighting not to lose his cars, house and relationship' in emotional court appearance

2 'Tragic incident' being investigated as patient found dead in catering oven at Kettering General Hospital

3 Picture special – First Classes of 2006 to 2009 from Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough schools

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4 Surprise closure of Rushden Lakes trampoline park, bar and roller-skating rink with immediate effect

5 In pictures - severe flooding at Wellingborough's Embankment and Stanton Cross housing estate

6 One dead and one in critical condition after taking drugs at Illusive Festival in grounds of country house near Corby

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7 First look at plans for major new £60m A14 junction east of Kettering

8 Picture special – DJ Dupex’s Corby 90’s festival

9 Corby Urgent Care Centre senior clinician Dr Bevan Hyder 'on leave' from job after being found guilty of assaulting elderly man

10 Shock in Corby after 'teens on moped' throw ‘corrosive substance’ over cars at kids football game

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The big news stories for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden during Aug...

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

Related topics:Rushden LakesWellingboroughRushdenCorbyKettering

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.