The festival sold all its tickets with 10 days left to go with the capacity crowd enjoying big names from the 1990s, including Ian Van Dahl and Ricci G who brought their musical skills to the venue.

Organiser Danny Upex – known as DJ Dupex – founded the not-for-profit event, to bring big acts and nightlife to the town he grew up in and loves.

He said: “There isn’t anything really in Corby of this magnitude. To go and see DJs that are out in the charts, you can’t see them in Corby, at a festival anyway. You have to go to Leicester, Birmingham, London, and spend hundreds and hundreds of pounds on hotels.

“Being someone from Corby, I come from Snatchill estate, I didn’t have much money growing up, I always wanted to do stuff like this and I thought if I can do it, why not and here we are.”

Following the success of the event Danny is sure he wants to run the event again next year but prior to that he’s already got plans in the works for a Halloween party.

He said: “We’re planning a Halloween party already and this time next year, we’ve already enquired about a DJ that’s absolutely huge. I didn’t even think about being able to have this guy but he’s spoke to us and it’s in good measure, so this time next year, same again but bigger.”

