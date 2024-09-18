Shock in Corby after 'teens on moped' throw ‘corrosive substance’ over cars at kids football game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people are being quarantined this evening (Wednesday, September 18) as they are decontaminated by specialist officers after coming into contact with a corrosive substance.

A serious incident is under way at the Burghley Road playing fields on the Exeter estate in Corby after teens on mopeds sped around the park and threw what appears to be a corrosive substance over cars.

The vehicles belonged to parents of children at Hellenic Fisher FC who were training. Dozens of young footballers witnessed the incident.

Eye witnesses said that five people are being held away from the gathered crowd so that they can be decontaminated.

People are quarantined after a substance was thrown over cars parked next to playing fields on the Exeter estate in Corby/National World

Locals told our reporter on the scene that four motorbikes had appeared at the playing fields while several junior teams were training.

Claire Chambers was in her car at the field just five metres away from the incident. A member of her family is among those being quarantined by the emergency services although they have been reassured that all five are feeling well and appear not to be seriously harmed.

She said: “There were four motorbikes. They went down behind the club house.

"One of the bikes had two people on it wearing balaclavas.

Cars have been targeted at a kids' football game in Corby. Image: National World

"They stopped and took out a bottle and squirted it all over the cars.

"Five people are being quarantined. My niece says her lips are tingling and there’s a bit of a burning feeling.”

Her niece got out of the car to see what had happened and came into contact with the unknown substance.

Fire, police and ambulances are on the scene as well as the police helicopter.

Five people are being held in quarantine at Burghley Road playing fields in Corby. Image: National World

Those people with cars parked in the car park, including dozens of children, are unable to leave.

Under-12s coach Russell Dickinson’s car was one of those targeted.

He said: “They came around from Burghley Drive. I was just there coaching the under-12s.

"I saw a bit of a commotion and came over. They’re not sure what the substance is yet but it seemed quite thick and sticky like some kind of glue. They’re worried about the smell.”

Emergency services are on the scene in Corby. Image: National World

Just two days ago, this newspaper was out with local police officers who have raised serious concerns about the dangerous use of motorbikes in that very spot.

Tony Shipman, who was on the field watching a young relative train, said: “This is completely and utterly horrifying. It makes your blood run cold. I don’t know what on earth these kids are thinking. I just can’t imagine what could have happened. I hope everyone is OK.”

More ambulances have arrived at the scene at 8.20pm as patients are treated by officers wearing full hazmat suits. A Hazardous Material Environmental Protection Advisor is assessing the nature of the substance, which initially appears to be some form of solvent.

One person who wanted to remain anonymous said: ‘They tried to clean it off the car and then they realised by the smell it might actually be acid.”