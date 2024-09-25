Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 25-year-old who is one of Corby’s most prolific motorcycle offenders is back behind bars after being caught on a bike yet again.

Andru-Jay Burgess is part of a lawless gang on the Kingswood estate who are top targets for local police trying to battle motorcycle crime.

He has now been sent to jail once more – this time for 14 weeks – after completely ignoring his multiple driving bans and taking bikes out in public areas, despite serious fears over the safety of locals using the pathways, green spaces and streets on the estate.

Burgess, of Culross Walk, has been banned from driving several times but has been frequently caught on motorbikes and behind the wheel of cars despite having no licence.

Andru-Jay Burgess is behind bars again. Image: National World / Facebook / Northants Police

He has been offending since his teens and back in 2020 was prosecuted for burglary and spitting at a police officer while shouting ‘enjoy covid’.

Then in 2021 he was sentenced for an offence that happened in 2019 – during which he swapped seats with his then-girlfriend on the A14 while being pursued by police.

After being released from jail he was back before the courts again in 2022 for more driving offences on the Kingswood Estate.

Undeterred, Burgess – who is also known as A-Jay – was once again back on a motorbike in August 2023, and was caught by Corby Police in Harlech. He was jailed for ten weeks.

On his release, in April this year he was caught again riding a motorbike twice in two days on the Kingswood estate.

Police said then that Burgess believed himself to be ‘above the law’.

His latest exploits saw him appear before magistrates to plead guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance in Boston Close, Corby, on August 5 this year.

When he appeared before magistrates earlier this month he also admitted a charge of harassment of a former girlfriend, in contravention of an order made by Peterborough Magistrates in July. He admitted attending her home, in breach of the conditions of the harassment order.

On September 11, he was imprisoned for 14 weeks and banned from driving for two more years. It’s believed his driving ban now extends beyond 2030. He was also ordered to pay £180 in costs.

Illegal motorbikes have been an ongoing issue in Corby for decades and earlier this month, four motorbikes were involved in an acid attack at a children’s football game. Two people have been arrested over that incident. They cannot be named as they are youths.

Police have recently renewed their efforts to tackle motorcycle crime in Corby and have appealed for help from members of the public to tell them where the bikes might be being kept.

You can email the team directly at [email protected].