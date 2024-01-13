Disqualified driver Andru-Jay Burgess sent to jail yet again after committing even more motorbike offences
A driver who repeatedly flouts bans and court orders in Corby has been sent to jail again.
Disqualified driver Andru-Jay Burgess was caught on a motorbike in Harlech, Corby, in August last year when he was not allowed to drive.
Burgess had previously denied the offence of driving while disqualified but changed his plea to guilty at a magistrates’ court hearing on January 4.
He was jailed for ten weeks and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £200.
The 24-year-old of Culross Walk, Corby has a string of previous convictions for driving matters including when he swapped seats with his girlfriend while driving along the A14.
He is also a burglar and has in the past admitted ‘hanging around with the wrong sort of people.’ He was one of the top targets for Operation Pacify, which aimed to tackle Corby’s huge problem with off-road bikes.