The emergency services have been stood down after a serious incident in Corby.

Armed police, the police helicopter, fire and ambulance crews were all called to Burghley Road playing fields at 6.30pm this evening (Wednesday, September 18) after horrified parents watched youngsters on an electric bike or moped throw a substance over cars.

Youngsters were arriving for training with Hellenic Fisher FC when the incident happened.

Onlookers reported seeing up to four motorbikes, mopeds and e-bikes blaze across the fields before one stopped, and its occupants threw a substance over cars, hitting seven.

Michael Quarrinton was one of those exposed to the substance. He has been treated at the scene and allowed home. His car was damaged during the attack. Image: National World

Tests were done on the scene and five people were treated by the emergency services before being released. They had attempted to hose off the liquid to aid the occupants of the cars before they realised it had an acidic smell.

The substance is believed to have been a form of hydrochloric acid. Further tests will be carried out tomorrow.

Sergeant Keely Cox of Corby Police said: “We are using all our resources this evening to catch the perpetrators. We do not believe this was a targeted attack.

"Five people have been treated although there are thankfully no serious injuries.

The fire and rescue service hose down one of the affected vehicles. Image: National World

"There have been at least seven cars damaged.

"This is exactly the kind of serious incident that Operation Pacify has been set up to prevent and we will do everything we can to try to catch those responsible.”

One of the most seriously damaged cars belonged to Russell Dickinson, a coach with the club. He was able to drive the car away after it was hosed down by the fire brigade, although it will need extensive work to fix serious damage to the paintwork.

The incident has left club officials angry.

The fire brigade removing some of the corrosive substance at the scene. Image: National World

Chairman Paul Cunningham was one of those who had to be decontaminated after he used the hose to try to wash the substance off cars.

He said: “The fence here has been broken for four months. The clubhouse has been closed for two years and the council have still not repaired it.

"Everyone’s safety is paramount at this club. This was not a targeted attack and it could have happened anywhere but we will speak to the council and we will ensure that they help us to prioritise repairs.”

Club Secretary Chris Moorey said that there has been a serious ongoing problem with bikes using the field. He said: “We have tried to get the broken fences fixed. We’ve had the police down here but they haven’t caught anyone.

"We’ve asked for CCTV but the council have not provided any. We want motorbike gates up but they’ve not materialised. If someone had been hit we would have needed water tonight and we couldn’t have got any because the clubhouse is closed. Someone could have been seriously hurt.”

Michael Quarrinton was one of those who had to be treated after touching the substance. He said: “I touched it to see what it was then I realised it smelled. The car has been splashed a bit. At least everyone is OK.”

Those affected suffered tingling to their skin but no long-lasting effects.

If you know anyone involved in this evening’s attack, you can contact police on 999 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.