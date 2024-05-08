Disqualified driver from Corby jailed again after being caught behind the wheel twice in two days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A notorious disqualified driver has been jailed once again – this time for 12 weeks after being caught breaching his driving ban twice in two days.

A police officer spotted 24-year-old Andru-Jay Burgess riding an off-road motorbike on the grass verge at the junction of Balmoral and Culross Walk on April 15.

Upon seeing the officer, Burgess turned and rode off out of sight.

Andru-Jay Burgess of Corby has been jailed again

But less than 24 hours later, he was spotted again – this time behind the wheel of a white Ford Puma in Sower Leys Road.

Burgess of Culross Walk, Corby was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of driving while disqualified, one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent and one count of driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Burgess pleaded guilty to taking the motor vehicle without consent, driving the car while disqualified and driving without valid insurance at Northampton Magistrates Court on April 24.

Burgess was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison after magistrates stated that only a custodial sentence could be justified for such a flagrant disregard for the law.

He was also disqualified from driving for an extended period of 45 months.

No further penalties were issued for the no insurance offence while the second charge of driving while disqualified, relating to the off-road motorbike on April 15 was withdrawn at court.

But this isn’t his first time in court – only in January this newspaper reported that Burgess had been sent to jail yet again after committing more motorbike offences.

And he has appeared in court on numerous other occasions too, including being jailed in August 2022 for being caught driving illegally again.

Speaking after this latest sentencing, Corby Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Steve Briggs said: “Andru-Jay Burgess thought he was above the law and his actions clearly demonstrated a total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the court.

“Burgess knew that he was not entitled to be driving yet chose to ignore the fact he had no licence or insurance.

"This was not just selfish but also dangerous, offering no financial protection to him or other road users if he had been involved in a collision.

“Everyone has a right to get home unharmed, and we are committed to improving road safety across our county by taking action against irresponsible drivers who have no right to be using our roads.”

Anyone with information about road safety concerns or any vehicle crime is asked to report it online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline or call Northamptonshire police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.