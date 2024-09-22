Teen boys arrested in connection with Corby corrosive substance attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two arrests have been made following an attack with a corrosive substance earlier this week.

Northamptonshire Police had appealed for help from members of the public following the serious incident at a children’s football game at Burghley Drive playing fields on Wednesday.

After a report to Northamptonshire Police on Friday (September 20) regarding a red moped being driven erratically in the town, officers were deployed to look for it.

Officers located it in the Bridge Court/Rockingham Road area at about 1.30pm and despite the rider’s attempt to escape he was arrested after the moped collided with a white Nissan Qashqai car. The occupants of the Nissan Qashqai were not injured.

People are quarantined after a substance was thrown over cars parked next to playing fields on the Exeter estate in Corby/National World

The 17-year-old Corby boy, believed to be the rider, was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to three vehicles in relation to the incident on Wednesday. He has since been released under investigation in connection with the criminal damage offences.

However, the boy was charged with driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, and driving without third party insurance in relation to Friday’s incident. He has been bailed to appear before Wellingborough Youth Court on October 15.

A second 17-year-old Corby boy, suspected to be the pillion passenger when damage was caused to vehicles on Burghley Drive, was subsequently arrested at about 2.50pm yesterday (Saturday, September 21). He has since been released under investigation.

Investigations into the incident on Wednesday evening continue and anyone with information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 24000558987 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.