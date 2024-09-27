Flip Out Rushden Lakes bounces back into business under new management reopening on Saturday

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:33 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 17:55 BST
Rushden Lake’s trampoline park Flip Out that closed earlier this month will reopen its doors to customers on Saturday under new management.

The indoor attraction suddenly closed on September 16 at the same time as The Terrace bar and roller-skating nightclub Twisterz.

All three businesses will be integrated in the new Flip Out reboot.

Flip Out

An announcement by the company on social media said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Flip Out Rushden Lakes is reopening tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, under new management!

“And here’s the best part, our roller rink is now included in the standard entry ticket price. That’s right—more fun for everyone at no extra cost. Whether you're here to jump, bounce, or roll, we've got you covered.

Go to the Flip Out to book at https://ecom.roller.app/flipoutrushdenlake/booknow/en/products and for more details go to https://www.flipout.co.uk/locations/rushden-lakes.

