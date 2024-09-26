An amber warning indicating more flooding in Northamptonshire is ‘likely’ was announced earlier today to be in place from 6pm today (Thursday, September 26) until 6am tomorrow (Friday, September 27).

Substantial flooding has occurred at the Embankment, which has seen the early closure of the Splash Park, as well as Stanton Cross, the new housing development, which has an adjoining flood plain.

A flood warning issued by the Environment Agency has been in place for 48 hours across much of the Nene Valley, including the stretch from Wellingborough to Thrapston.

1 . Severe flooding at Wellingborough's Embankment and Stanton Cross Housing Estate Severe flooding in Wellingborough as met office issues amber warning as more bad weather 'likely' Photo: Northants Telegraph/William Carter Photo Sales

2 . Severe flooding at Wellingborough's Embankment and Stanton Cross Housing Estate Severe flooding in Wellingborough as met office issues amber warning as more bad weather 'likely' Photo: Northants Telegraph/William Carter Photo Sales

3 . Severe flooding at Wellingborough's Embankment and Stanton Cross Housing Estate Severe flooding in Wellingborough as met office issues amber warning as more bad weather 'likely' Photo: Northants Telegraph/William Carter Photo Sales