Flooding at Wellingborough's Embankment forces early closure of Splash Park and it won't re-open again this year

A popular Wellingborough attraction which was due to be open this weekend has been forced to close due to flooding.

The Splash Park is a hugely popular attraction just off the Embankment in Wellingborough.

The free-to-use facility is open (weather dependent) on weekends and bank holidays from Easter until the start of the summer holidays.

It was due to be open this weekend for one last time for the year, but this week’s bad weather has put a stop to that.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Due to flooding at The Embankment in Wellingborough, the Splash Park will remain closed for this coming weekend, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September.

"This would have been the last weekend of the season.

"We look forward to welcoming you when we re-open in Spring 2025.”

