Detailed plans for a huge junction on the A14 have been revealed for the first time in developers’ documents.

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) scoping report has been prepared on behalf of the Hanwood Park builders to show the impact of Junction 10a linking the Cranford Road, the A14 and the A6 near Burton Latimer.

In March, the previous Conservative government confirmed the new junction was one step closer, naming it in their road investment strategy.

Plans for the junction have been in the pipeline for years as part of the 5,500-home Hanwood Park development.

Junction 10a would connect the Hanwood Park housing estate to the A14 and the A6 near Burton Latimer/Google/Hanwood Park

Former MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone had warned that Kettering would grind to a halt without the new junction with roads becoming increasingly clogged from all the new traffic generated by new houses and warehouse developments.

At one point it had been hoped that work on the junction would start in 2021, but its cash allocation was deferred.

Without inclusion in the Road Investment Strategy for 2025-30, planning conditions would mean the Hanwood Park development would have to stop at 2,750 houses until Junction 10A is built.

The plans for junction 10a of the A14

Just under 1,400 homes are already occupied – 2,117 have been given planning permission – and the developer’s housing projections show the trigger for the junction will be reached some time in 2026 or 2027.

The junction once had a £40m price tag but is now thought to be nearer £60m. The Department for Transport had been expected to pledge half of the estimated cost, with Hanwood Park developers stumping up the remaining cash.

David Lock Associates has coordinated the EIA report that has been submitted to North Northants Council (NNC) as the development is likely to have ‘significant’ effects due to its nature, size or location.

One of the impacts flagged up in the report is a likely significant effect of the loss of farmland used as wintering foraging land for endangered red list species lapwing. Loss of green fields may also impact breeding birds such as skylark which require open grassland to forage and breed.

Hanwood Park

The report says: “(Junction 10a) is likely to cause a physical change to the locality and to give rise to significant effects on traffic volumes, resultant air quality, noise levels, landscape and visual amenity, ecology, heritage, and flood risk and drainage.”

Land on which the junction would be built is mostly owned by Cranford Estates, with other landowners listed as Attfield, Heath & Hawkes, Hanwood Park, North Northamptonshire Investments and Valerie Pycroft.

In an open letter to Rachel Reeves, the new Labour Chancellor of the Exchequer, Cllr Jason Smithers who is leader of North Northants Council (NNC) sought assurances the scheme would be funded.

He said: “With the time limit for reserved matters applications having expired, the developer has submitted a new application for the remaining 3,383 dwellings. This was subject to a resolution to grant by our (NNC’S) planning committee on May, 20 2024, subject to a Section 106 agreement and the withdrawal of a holding direction by National Highways.

"Delivery of the final 2,000 of these dwellings is dependent upon delivery of Junction 10A.

“As was recognised by a previous minister in a Westminster Hall debate in February the scheme has a strong business case, particularly because it has a high level of developer funding, with a memorandum of understanding in place between National Highways and the developer to progress the scheme.

“Technical work has been underway between the developers and National Highways to identify the most cost-effective, deliverable solution for the junction. “The minister confirmed that subject to this work, and the council granting the new planning permission, the junction would be included in the Road Investment Strategy for 2025-30.

“Delivery of this junction is important to ensure continued delivery of new housing in North Northamptonshire, in line with your government’s objectives. We hope that you will be able to support its continued inclusion and delivery.”

The expiry date for consultations is September 23, 2024. Go to North Northants Council’s planning portal to comment searching for application NK/2024/0522.